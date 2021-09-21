Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) were down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 106,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,709,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24.

About Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

