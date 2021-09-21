Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $87.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

