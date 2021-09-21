Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $204,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after buying an additional 196,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,231,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.