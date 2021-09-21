Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRPTF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 target price on Getlink and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF remained flat at $$15.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Getlink has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

