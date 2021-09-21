Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in August

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,600 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 766,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

GLCNF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 74,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Glencore has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

