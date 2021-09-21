Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 20.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLP shares. Barclays cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.43. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.