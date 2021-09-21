Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.48. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.