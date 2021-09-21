Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

GLOB opened at $313.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.22 and a 200 day moving average of $238.73. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 176.90 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $332.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 405,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Globant by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $41,611,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

