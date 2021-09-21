Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.
GLOB opened at $313.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.22 and a 200 day moving average of $238.73. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 176.90 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $332.79.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
