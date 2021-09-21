Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 681,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE GLOB opened at $313.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.73. Globant has a 12-month low of $165.50 and a 12-month high of $332.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.90 and a beta of 1.26.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Globant by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at about $8,579,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Globant by 101.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 3.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

