Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,509 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $4,918,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,609,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 28.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 143,156 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

