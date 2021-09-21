Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:GFI opened at $8.33 on Friday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,459,000 after buying an additional 4,832,543 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after buying an additional 2,230,648 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,860,000 after buying an additional 840,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,975,000 after buying an additional 1,248,880 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Fields (GFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.