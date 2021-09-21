Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIXU. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $19,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at about $15,779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth about $12,598,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $10,000,000.

NASDAQ GIIXU remained flat at $$9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,018. Gores Holdings VIII has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

