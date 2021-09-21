Grace Capital Buys 5,941 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Grace Capital grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.11. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

