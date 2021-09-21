Grace Capital Reduces Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Grace Capital trimmed its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 47.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $161.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

