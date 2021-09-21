Graphlinq Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.35 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $635,400.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044310 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

