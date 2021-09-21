Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 232,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,828. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $75.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

