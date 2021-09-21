Greenleaf Trust Acquires 373 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.