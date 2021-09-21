Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.