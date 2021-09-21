Greenleaf Trust Has $290,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 59,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 55.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,828,535.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,004 shares of company stock valued at $31,943,342. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $488.62 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.87 and a twelve month high of $505.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.