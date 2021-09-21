Greenleaf Trust Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $297.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

