Greenleaf Trust Purchases 162 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

