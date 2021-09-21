Greenleaf Trust Purchases 314 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WestRock were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 157,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

