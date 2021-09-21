Greenleaf Trust Sells 255 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

