GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GHG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,700 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.