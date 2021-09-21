Gregory B. Sullivan Sells 2,500 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CVNA traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.22. The company had a trading volume of 814,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.48 and a 200-day moving average of $296.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.49 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
