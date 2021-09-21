Gregory B. Sullivan Sells 2,500 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.22. The company had a trading volume of 814,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.48 and a 200-day moving average of $296.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.49 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Carvana by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $74,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.