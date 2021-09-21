Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock remained flat at $$23.97 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

