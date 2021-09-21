H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLUYY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.70. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.