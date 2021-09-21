Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.92.
HDI traded up C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.73. 49,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,123. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$21.27 and a one year high of C$40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.91 million and a PE ratio of 11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.25.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
