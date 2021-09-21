Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.92.

HDI traded up C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.73. 49,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,123. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$21.27 and a one year high of C$40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.91 million and a PE ratio of 11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.25.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.5300002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

