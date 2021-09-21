Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 1,187 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

