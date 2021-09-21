Harfst & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $179.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

