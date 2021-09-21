Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 113,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

