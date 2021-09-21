Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

NYSE MA opened at $339.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

