Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,241,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,486,000 after buying an additional 92,917 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,631,000 after buying an additional 124,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

MFC stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

