Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.79. 373,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 734,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

