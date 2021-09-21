Harworth Group plc (HWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142.78. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 182.90 ($2.39). The firm has a market cap of £566.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 9,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.