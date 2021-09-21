Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.64. 3,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,228. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.80.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.