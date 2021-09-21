Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 21,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,032,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

HA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

