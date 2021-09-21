HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s previous close.

ZYNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,506. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 773,343 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 241,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

