Head-To-Head Analysis: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Exelixis 8.13% 4.89% 4.27%

83.8% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 414.80 N/A N/A N/A Exelixis $987.54 million 6.32 $111.78 million $0.35 56.63

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Exelixis 0 2 8 0 2.80

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.38%. Exelixis has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 74.91%. Given Exelixis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Exelixis beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.