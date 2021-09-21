Head to Head Analysis: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zynex and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and ENDRA Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.35 $9.07 million $0.26 47.38 ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 7,031.98 -$11.73 million ($0.63) -2.67

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -101.75% -87.74%

Summary

Zynex beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

