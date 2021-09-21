Head-To-Head Contrast: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) vs. Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Recovery and Katy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $118.99 million 9.24 $26.39 million $0.50 38.48 Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Recovery and Katy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Recovery currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 16.23% 9.56% 8.15% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services. Its products include PX Pressure Exchanger, pumping systems, turbochargers, PX PowerTrain, Ultra PX, and VorTeq. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

