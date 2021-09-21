Head to Head Contrast: Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) & Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56% Vuzix -171.69% -24.51% -23.44%

30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Vuzix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Vuzix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Vuzix $11.58 million 60.56 -$17.95 million N/A N/A

Osprey Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Osprey Technology Acquisition and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vuzix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Osprey Technology Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.86%. Vuzix has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.92%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. The firm also holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. It has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. The company was founded by Paul J. Travers in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.