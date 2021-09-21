Head to Head Survey: Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 30.04% 11.69% 3.99% Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 6.07 $22.18 million $1.19 16.04 Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

