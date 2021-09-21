Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $476.96

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 476.96 ($6.23) and traded as high as GBX 514 ($6.72). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56), with a volume of 72,792 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 509.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.96. The company has a market capitalization of £428.05 million and a PE ratio of 22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.