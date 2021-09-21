Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.97. 55,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,584. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.