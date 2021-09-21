Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 956,584 shares.The stock last traded at $30.94 and had previously closed at $30.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,860 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

