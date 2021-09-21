HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 2,088.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,643 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 79.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 38.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 91,335 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 52,737 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.12 million, a PE ratio of 110.70, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

