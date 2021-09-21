HeartBout Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $205,191.14 and approximately $160.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

