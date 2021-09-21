HelloGold Tops 1-Day Volume of $482.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $331,533.68 and $482.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00132518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045544 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.