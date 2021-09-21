Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,802. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.